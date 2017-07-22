Roberts moving towards Pompey exit

Have your say

Gary Roberts’ Pompey career appears to be over.

Roberts and striker Michael Smith have both been deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park.

Michael Smith spent a spell on loan at Northampton last season Picture: Sharon Lucey

And Blues boss Kenny Jackett revealed there has been interest shown in both players as he reshapes his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The duo were left out of the Blues squad for today’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, despite being fit.

Carl Baker’s Pompey future also remains the subject of speculation, with talk of interest from Coventry continuing.

Both Roberts and Smith have a year left on their agreements, but look to be out of the first-team reckoning.

Jackett said: ‘Gary is fully fit and has been this week, as has Michael Smith. They haven’t been selected.

‘There are a high number of players in the squad.

‘If you are looking at the front four positions, in whatever formation you want to play, there are 10 players for four positions in whatever system you play. That’s too many.

‘We’ve not necessarily spoken about it directly (Roberts leaving).

‘But, for Gary anyway and Michael Smith, the situation is they haven’t been selected. That’s purely on what I’ve seen so far.

‘I’ve had several calls about both, but nothing that is imminent or realistic.’