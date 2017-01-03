Roberts sees funny side in Pompey penalty miss

Pompey playmaker Gary Roberts has poked fun at himself after yesterday’s penalty miss against Luton.

The Blues won the crunch clash with promotion rivals the Hatters 1-0, thanks to Christian Burgess’ first-half header.

But it should have been more comfortable for the hosts, who were awarded a spot-kick at the death after Noel Hunt was felled in the area.

Fellow substitute Roberts, back after a two-game rest over the festive period, stepped up in the hope of converting a fifth penalty of the season.

Unfortunately, though, he proceeded to balloon his effort high into the Fratton End.

It mattered, little, however as the Blues saw out the game for a crucial three-point haul.

And Roberts himself took to social media to jokingly ask fans to return the ball.