Roberts sees funny side in Pompey penalty miss

Gary Roberts misses a penalty against Luton Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey playmaker Gary Roberts has poked fun at himself after yesterday’s penalty miss against Luton.

The Blues won the crunch clash with promotion rivals the Hatters 1-0, thanks to Christian Burgess’ first-half header.

But it should have been more comfortable for the hosts, who were awarded a spot-kick at the death after Noel Hunt was felled in the area.

Fellow substitute Roberts, back after a two-game rest over the festive period, stepped up in the hope of converting a fifth penalty of the season.

Unfortunately, though, he proceeded to balloon his effort high into the Fratton End.

It mattered, little, however as the Blues saw out the game for a crucial three-point haul.

And Roberts himself took to social media to jokingly ask fans to return the ball.

