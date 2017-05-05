Robins are looking to spoil party after securing survival

POMPEY have been warned: We’re coming to win.

Cheltenham arrive at Fratton Park tomorrow looking to spoil the Blues’ final-day promotion party.

Paul Cook’s side can win the title if they better Plymouth and Doncaster’s results.

But the Robins will have the pressure off after securing their place in League Two last weekend with victory over Hartlepool.

And midfielder Harry Pell feels that can work to his team’s advantage.

Pell told CTFC.com: ‘There’s a feeling we can go to Portsmouth and enjoy ourselves.

‘But we want to make a good account of ourselves and go there and try to beat them.

‘It will be a little different because we’ve been playing under pressure for a long time.

‘But they are a good team, a very good team.

‘They’ve got one of the biggest budgets in league, they’re pulling in massive crowds and they’ve got some great players.

‘It will be a good test, but we can enjoy our day.

‘Sometimes with the pressure off, it can have a good effect on the team.

‘So we’re going there to enjoy ourselves.’

Despite being secure in League Two, Pell will be walking a disciplinary tightrope against Pompey.

A yellow card would mean 15 league cautions this season for the 25-year-old.

And that would translate into a three-game suspension at the start of next season.

Pell knows that’s something he can’t let happen.

He said: ‘I won’t tackle!

‘That can’t really happen for next season so, if selected, I need to be very professional.’

Meanwhile, Cheltenham assistant manager Russell Milton will be in charge of his side as boss Gary Johnson recovers from heart surgery.

Milton had praise for Pompey but doesn’t feel his team will ease off the gas at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘Portsmouth are a strong team, who are on a great run and they have really kicked on.

‘They probably should be two or three leagues higher, really, but what’s happened has happened and Paul Cook has done a great job, so credit to him and his staff for getting them up.

‘We will prepare our team, look at what we think they will do and see if we can get a result in front of a big crowd.

‘They are trying to win the league, but we can gain a few places and that would be a nice way to end our season, too.’