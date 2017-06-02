Robinson: Pompey target is best boss I’ve worked under

PAUL ROBINSON heralded Kenny Jackett as the perfect fit for Pompey.

The one-time Blues defender pinpointed the former Millwall boss as the best manager he’s ever played under as he closes in on the Fratton Park hot seat.

Former Pompey defender Paul Robinson

The pursuit of Jackett is edging towards a successful conclusion with talks continuing well.

And Robinson has given an insight into the calibre of boss his former side will be getting, after working with him for six years at the Lions.

He said: ‘Kenny’s a natural fit for me. He’s at a good club at a good time.

‘Pompey’s a similar club to Millwall in terms of identity and he has good experience of taking big clubs out of League One.

‘At this point of time, with Cookie leaving, he’d definitely be ideal for Pompey.

‘Football-wise, as a coach on the training pitch, he’s impressive – and his knowledge of the game is fantastic.

‘His coaching is very good. He’s exactly the character you’d want in charge of your club.

‘It’s attention to detail and football knowledge. I found with Kenny he’s able to analyse and fix problems very quickly.

‘He knew how to put things right. Everyone can tell you you’re doing wrong, but Kenny was good at getting you to do the things which matter to put it right and achieve success.

‘Kenny has a good knowledge of League One and what it would take to be a success in the division.

‘He’s massively up there for me. He’s without doubt the best manager I’ve worked for in my career.

‘I had a good relationship with him and really enjoyed playing under him.

‘It’s about football with Kenny. Putting teams out and winning football matches. That’s him to a tee.’

Robinson believes working with an American owner at Millwall is another plus for a man keen to return to management.

He added: ‘With a new owner and the takeover it’s an exciting time for Pompey, but it’s still an unsettling period.

‘There’s that bit of transition going on, but Kenny worked for an American owner in Millwall, too, in John Berylson, so that’s another box ticked.

‘He’s been out watching games and keeping his eye in. I’m sure he’s hungry to put it back into practice.

‘I would have thought he’s looking forward to getting back into work and taking the opportunity.

‘Apart from Rotherham, where I think he was given false promises and assurances, he left every other club he’s been at in a better place than where it started. It’s a pretty impressive CV to have.’