Rose backed for central-midfield recall

Have your say

Members of the Fratton faithful have debated who they want to see in Pompey’s engine room.

Members of the Fratton faithful have debated who they want to see in Pompey’s engine room.

In the Blues’ past three matches, Kenny Jackett has opted to go with Stuart O’Keefe and Adam May – while Danny Rose has failed to make the match-day squad.

Dion Donohue, who signed from Chesterfield in the summer, and Ben Close are also in contention for a central midfield role.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News fans have had their say on who should be Pompey’s central midfield pair.

Ross Turner believes Rose should return to the starting line-up alongside O’Keefe.

He said: ‘I like Adam May and he is certainly one for the future, but for a bit of experience I’d stick Danny Rose back in there alongside O’Keefe. Gives us a good balance.

‘Gareth Evans also needs to be back in the 18-man squad. His omission is bizarre.’

Gav Jones is also reading off the same hymn sheet.

He said: ‘Rose and O’Keefe with Evans and Kennedy either side and Chaplin. Need to get Rose back in midfield Pitman up top.’

Adrian Woolley also feels Rose – a pivotal member of the League Two title-winning team should be given another chance.

‘Need to get Rose back in midfield,’ he said.

Darren Cook has backed Donohue to form a partnership with Cardiff loanee O’Keefe.

He feels Pompey have missed leaders this term.

Cook said: ‘The problem we have in we had a lot of voices especially our captain Michael Doyle last season in midfield.

‘Rose, May, Close certainly aren’t any of those.

‘I’d like to see Donohue have a go with obviously O’Keefe.

‘May needs couple games off just making us defend too much sometimes with his naïvety.’