Rose: In form of my Pompey life

DANNY ROSE has hailed the best form of his Pompey career.

And he believes a recent spell on the Fratton Park substitutes’ bench has rejuvenated his game.

Following seven matches away, the midfielder was handed a return to Paul Cook’s side at Crawley in the aftermath of the abject defeat to Crewe.

Rose has subsequently established himself as one of the Blues’ key performers during an eye-catching run of five victories in six fixtures.

The former League Two title winner has also weighed in with two goals as Pompey have steered themselves on course for automatic promotion.

Now it is midfield rival Amine Linganzi who must watch from the bench.

And Rose is delighted with his ongoing performances during the push to escape League Two.

He said: ‘I’m probably playing as well I have ever been at Pompey in terms of performances over a period of time, which is enjoyable, and at an important stage as well.

‘Sometimes coming out of the team gives you a little bit of perspective, you perhaps get to refocus.

‘Obviously I came out for a reason, the gaffer wanted to freshen things up, that’s fine, certainly when you’re out the team you don’t take your place for granted.

‘I’m not saying I was doing that, but when you get on the pitch again it gives you a little bit of the mindset of “I have got to stay in here”.

‘Whereas if you played 10-15 games in a row then maybe somebody might become a little complacent and take their place for granted.

‘It’s difficult to say why someone can come back into the team and perform so well. Maybe you are a little bit refreshed, a break helps anybody.

‘Amine has not done anything wrong. He hadn’t started for three months and then had seven games on the bounce, which can take its toll on the body.

‘I’ve had an opportunity to get back into the team and haven’t really looked back since.

‘So let’s keep on performing to a level we’ve shown as a group bar the Stevenage game – then we can get over the line.’

Rose has made 36 appearances since departing Northampton for Fratton Park in the summer.

Despite the obvious restrictions from serving as a holding midfielder, he has also netted five times.

The likes of Linganzi and Stanley Aborah face a battle to dislodge him once again from his place alongside Michael Doyle.

But Rose has stressed there are no sulkers at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘You don’t want to make it difficult for the manager in terms of how you conduct yourself around the training ground and match days.

‘If you conduct yourself in that selfish manner then it is not going to get you back in the side and does not bode well for the players currently in the team who need players to train against when working on tactical shape.

‘In terms of players who have been out the team this season, there have been no moans, petulance or selfishness.

‘That is something the gaffer has right in terms of character in the group.’