Rose’s goals add extra dimension to Pompey

He arrived with a reputation chiselled out as a holding midfielder with a propensity to sit deep.

But Danny Rose has dared to demonstrate a scoring prowess to add an unexpected dimension to the Blues.

The 28-year-old bagged his third goal of the season when he launched the remarkable fightback at Newport County on Monday.

There was also an assist for Enda Stevens’ goal from a player who has established himself alongside Michael Doyle as Paul Cook’s midfield enforcers.

Rose’s remit is well rehearsed, having played a defensive midfield role in Northampton’s 4-2-3-1 formation, while at Oxford United he sat within their 4-4-1-1.

Fittingly, his latest goal came against the Exiles – the club he netted for 33 times in 149 appearances.

In recent seasons, the goals have dried to a trickle, but clearly the capability remains.

Rose said: ‘The holding role is a position which has developed itself over the last few years at all levels.

‘Certainly, with the way Northampton played, the gaffer brought me in after seeing me play for them as one of the two holding midfielders.

‘At Oxford it was a holding role again under Michael Appleton, with a 4-4-1-1 where the wings would be a lot more narrow defensively.

‘I would sit in while Liam Sercombe would constantly bomb on from the centre. He was so good at arriving late and dragging others out to create space for team-mates.

‘I haven’t scored many goals in the last couple of seasons. I got only one all last year, which is not enough really.

‘However, as a holding midfielder, I guess you are not really expected to effect the game in that kind of area, so to get on the scoresheet at Newport was great.

‘At Pompey, we have lined up in different formations where I have been allowed a bit of a licence.

‘Certainly, when we are in the ascendancy I have permission to add another body into the box.

‘Timing the run is key. You have to look at how the game is panning out and then recognise the right time to go.

‘It’s a case of making the right run into the right area and the ball dropping to you.’

Rose scored Pompey’s fifth goal in the 5-1 victory over Barnet in September, while he produced a long-range stunner at Plymouth.

On Boxing Day, the Blues were trailing 2-0 at bottom club Newport when he stepped in to spark the recovery.

Netting in the 56th minute, he was joined on the scoresheet by Stevens and Kal Naismith for a 3-2 success at Rodney Parade.

Rose added: ‘I popped the ball round the corner to Carl Baker and wanted it back from him, but he knew Gareth Evans was in so played it there.

‘I have since watched it back and when Evo crosses the ball there is a guy distracted by Kal Naismith and stops tracking me for a split second.

‘That’s all it takes and the ball is into my stride. It was harder to miss.

‘Hopefully, I’ll score a few more between now and the end of the season.

‘I would like to get as close to double figures as possible.’