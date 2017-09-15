Rosler: Fleetwood underdogs for Pompey trip

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler believes his side travel to Fratton Park tomorrow as ‘clear underdogs’.

The Cod Army, who missed out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season, make the trip to PO4 sitting seventh in the table, with only one defeat from their opening six fixtures in League One.

Pompey, meanwhile, currently occupy 13th place in the standings following their midweek defeat at the hands of Northampton - their third league loss of the season to date.

It’s fair to say Kenny Jackett’s side are still finding their feet in their new surroundings following promotion from League Two last term.

But with the club steeped in history, Rosler sees Pompey as a big club with massive potential.

And with Jackett as manager, the German believes the Blues go into the game as favourites.

‘I used to live on the south coast so I know how big of a club they are, in terms of history and how big the club will be in the future,’ Rosler told fleetwoodtownfc.com.

‘They have attracted Kenny, who is a well-respected manager, who in my opinion is a Championship manager managing in League One.

‘They attracted such a high-profile manager and shows the ambition they have.

‘We have only played them twice in the history between the two clubs, and we have respect for the club, manager and crowd.

‘We go there as a clear underdog and like last season this can be good for us at times.’