Rosler: Pompey deserved victory against Fleetwood

Uwe Rosler revealed Pompey fully deserved their victory against Fleetwood Town.

The Blues produced a barnstorming second-half performance to thrash the Trawlermen 4-1 on Saturday.

Brett Pitman and Jamal Lowe both bagged doubles as Kenny Jackett’s men got back to winning ways after crashing to a midweek loss at Northampton.

The first half was a relatively low-key affair.

Cian Bolger had Fleetwood’s best chance but headed over from a corner in the third minute before Pitman opened the deadlock five minutes before the break.

Devante Cole got the visitors level with a ferocious volley on 52 minutes but Pompey went on to put their rivals to the sword.

Rosler believes Bolger should have netted with his header.

But the Fleetwood boss believes the Blues were more affective going forward and could not complain about the result.

‘The first 10 minutes we were good and should have taken the lead,’ Rosler told Fleetwood’s website.

“Portsmouth got ahead. It was a mistake from us.

‘There was a slow build up and we had enough bodies to deal with it, but we didn’t.

‘We got the equaliser in the second half but yet again we weren’t quick enough and they scored again.

‘Portsmouth’s goals came when they were on top and unfortunately they have affected us more than them.’

The defeat was the Trawlermen’s second League One loss of the season as they dropped out of the play-off places and Pompey moved to 12th.

Rosler feels Fleetwood are still improving and expects his troops to learn from the loss.

He added: We have more points than this stage last season – plus we have a game in hand so I know we will get better.

‘The players need to be honest with each other and we have to learn from it.

‘We have to be unified and prepare for Southend.’