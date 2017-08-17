Sadler: Pompey Ladies are stronger

Have your say

JAY SADLER is confident a stronger squad will enable him to ensure Pompey Ladies make progress in the FA Premier League southern division.

The first home match of the season takes place on Sunday against Cardiff at Westleigh Park.

Sadler’s team beat Luton 5-1 in their final outing of pre-season last weekend.

Now it is on to the quest for three points to get the season started well.

The Pompey Ladies boss said: ‘It’s been a very good pre-season and we are looking forward to the league match on Sunday.

‘The competition in the squad is rife and it is going to be good for the season ahead.

‘It’s fantastic. You want competition, you want quality, you want headaches.

‘Two or three players in every position are good enough to go out and play.

‘The players will be fighting for the shirt.

‘Last season we didn’t really have that depth and that competition.

Now we have got it, it will only make our players better.’

Sadler has added several new players as well as bringing back talented midfielder Molly Clark.

He is working to ensure they can all gel together and compete well as a team.

‘It’s bringing them all together as one big group and wanting to fight for each other,’ he added.

‘That’s one thing we are still trying to implement, the players wanting to fight for each other, fight for the badge and get the ball down to play our football.

‘I’m very pleased with how the whole of pre-season has gone and it’s a massive credit to all the staff behind the scenes.

‘How we have structured it has been very good and the performances have been brilliant. Bring on Cardiff now.’

Striker Samantha Quayle showed her quality finishing ability with three goals against Luton.

Clark was on the mark on her return to the team after a spell at Chichester, while summer recruit Shannon Albuery also netted.

Another addition to the squad Rebecca Barron made her debut.

Sadler felt it wasn’t the best pre-season performance from his team but was pleased with the attacking play.

Ahead of the start of the new season Pompey Ladies have announced the introduction of match sponsors.

For just £60 you could be the match-day sponsor with benefits like selecting and presenting the player of the match award.

Other benefits include two tickets for the game plus signed programmes and to meet the team.

The opening game of the season against Cardiff City has already been sponsored.

For more details about how to get involved contact Ann Williams on email at alittleproud@hotmail.com

Pompey Ladies are also giving fans the chance to be the 2017-18 sponsor for Molly Clark for £20.

To enter the raffle and for more details about the sponsorship see the Pompey Ladies website.

On Sunday, the Pompey Ladies development squad played well and enjoyed a good 6-2 win against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Charmaine True scored a hat-trick and Sharna Capel-Watson, Eshe Johnson and Kayleigh Tonks also netted.