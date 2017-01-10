Sadler sees positives from Pompey Ladies’ FA Cup exit

Jay Sadler is convinced Pompey Ladies’ future is bright as he plucks the positives from their FA Cup elimination.

The Blues slipped to a 5-0 loss at Charlton Athletic last Sunday, an encounter watched by 471 at The Valley.

It was a disappointing start to 2017 for the ladies as they continue a transitional period.

Nonetheless, caretaker boss Sadler was upbeat over a display he believes demonstrated many plus points for the visitors.

And he is adamant encouraging signs are beginning to emerge from their recent displays.

He said: ‘On fair reflection, the scoreline didn’t portray our overall performance.

‘We played some really exciting attacking football and created around eight good chances, but just couldn’t take one.

‘If you don’t take your chances then you will be punished, especially against teams like Charlton.

‘They scored their second goal in first-half stoppage-time and that really knocked the stuffing out of us, to be honest, although the girls never gave up.

‘We are in a transition period and, while this may sound a bit silly, I try to look through the scoreline and analyse the performances.

‘Anyone watching that Charlton game as a neutral will admit the football played was enthralling, it was exciting and quick.

‘Our decision making and composure in the final third could be improved, but once we nail that I really do believe we can put teams to the sword.

‘There will be a time when it clicks and the goals go in – and when that happens the sky is the limit to how far we can travel.

‘It is taking the girls a little time to carry out what is being asked of them, but it is slowly clicking, while certain players are proving their worth having been given a chance.

‘Playing at The Valley was a fantastic experience for the team and women’s sport in general. To be able to display talent on such a big stage was tremendous.

‘And the support from our fans was absolutely fantastic, they never stopped signing throughout.’

Pompey Ladies are in home action on Sunday against Basingstoke (1.45pm) in the Hampshire Cup.

Sadler added: ‘We now have a nice run of games, starting with Basingstoke in the Hampshire Cup.

‘After Perry (Northeast) left there was always going to be a bit of transition period and then Craig (Taylor) departed.

‘We all have different styles of playing and, while it is taking time for me to install my philosophy, there are signs we are progressing – and quite quickly to be fair.’