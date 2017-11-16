Sadler: Show consistency is key message for Pompey Ladies

Have your say

JAY SADLER will ensure his Pompey Ladies team continue to put in the work in training as they strive for consistency.

The Blues are flying high in confident mood after beating Gillingham 4-0 on Sunday.

Samantha Quayle puts pressure on a Gillingham rival. Picture: Jordan Hampton

All the goals arrived in the first half when the team produced some superb attacking football.

Tash Stephens, Molly Clark, Samantha Quayle and Shannon Albuery netted.

Pompey showed how good they can be for long spells in the game.

The challenge for the matches ahead is to repeat the level of performance from the first half against Gillingham over 90 minutes and on a consistent basis.

Manager Sadler enjoyed the victory.

He said: ‘I’m really pleased and really proud of the performance.

‘Overall we created lots of chances, we looked solid at the back, played our football and were deserved winners.

‘We will continue to work on aspects of our game, how we are going to improve and how we are going to stay consistent.

‘That’s the biggest message to the group, can we be consistent? Can we not only take this from 45 minutes to 90 minutes but can we continue it in the games we have coming up?

Next up for Pompey Ladies is a match at Winchester Flyers in the Hampshire Cup on Sunday (2pm).

Keeper Robyn Levett was thrilled with her first clean sheet for Pompey and Sadler praised the team effort to stop Gillingham from getting any goals.

He added: ‘The whole team played their part in it.

‘We’re really proud of the clean sheet.

‘Robyn looked solid and didn’t really have too much to do apart from at the start.

‘I think the defence was solid and it was a pleasing overall team performance.’