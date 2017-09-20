Scunthorpe v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in memory of Ken Malley.

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust, club and police will provide fans with help and advice as they follow the Blues on the road. For up to date match day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

• GLANFORD PARK. Built: 1987. Opened: 1988. Capacity: 9,088. Record attendance: 9,077

Pompey supporters will be travelling to Scunthorpe United’s Glanford Park Stadium, Jack Brownsword Way, Scunthorpe, DN15 8TD on Saturday.

Blues fans will be in the AMS Stand – or Railway End – behind one goal.

• GETTING THERE. Glanford Park is on the outskirts of Scunthorpe, making it easy to find from the motorway.

From the M1 at junction 32, take the M18 towards Doncaster, continue on the M18 to junction five and join the M180.

Leave the M180 at junction three and take the M181 for Scunthorpe. At the end of the M181 you will see the ground on your right.

Take the third exit at the first roundabout on to the A18 and turn right into the car park at the ground.

• CAR PARKING. Some car parking is available at the ground at a cost of £3.

The car park can be very slow to empty.

There is some on-street parking in the surrounding areas but be warned there are police restrictions.

Restrictions are also in place at the retail parks.

• BY TRAIN. The journey to Scunthorpe will take from five to six hours.

You can go via Winchester and Sheffield or via London Kings Cross and Doncaster.

At the time of writing it is not known how South Western Railway trains from Portsmouth to London Waterloo will be affected by engineering works so it is best to check at nationalrail.co.uk

Scunthorpe station is more than two miles from the ground, towards the town centre.

So it may be best to take a taxi or, alternatively, you can walk or go to the bus station and take a bus to either Tesco or Bolsover Road.

If you are feeling fit and decide to walk, turn left out of the station and head towards the crossroads (facing a church).

Turn right in to Oswald Road, going past a set of traffic lights and the Honest Lawyer and Blue Bell pubs.

At the next traffic lights, turn left into Doncaster Road, where there are a number of fast-food outlets.

Follow the road and you will eventually reach Glanford Park on your left.

• FOOD & DRINK. Near the ground is The Old Farmhouse, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 8TE – a Hungry Horse pub that welcomes away fans and serves food.

There is a £3 charge to park there but order a main meal and it will be deducted from the bill.

If you need accommodation, there is a Travelodge next door.

Also near the ground is a John Smith’s pub – The Berkeley, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 7DS.

Between the station and the ground are The Honest Lawyer, 70 Oswald Road, Scunthorpe DN15 7PG – a small real ale pub with a restaurant – and a Wetherspoons, The Blue Bell, Oswald Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 7PU.

Outside the main entrance to the ground there are a number of fast-food outlets.

And if you are travelling by road you will pass a McDonalds and KFC on the way in from the motorway.

The Irons bar at the ground usually admits away fans but may get full near kick-off.

The AMS Stand – or Railway End – has an away fans bar underneath it.

There is also a variety of refreshments and snacks available, with a range of Pukka Pies and pasties.