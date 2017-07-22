Securing prized pair on Pompey’s thoughts

POMPEY are aware of the importance of tying down the futures of their prized assets.

And Kenny Jackett admitted the futures of Kal Naismith and Christian Burgess have been discussed as he praised their pre-season work.

Both players are now in the final years of their existing deals following their arrivals two years ago.

The pair are seen as two of the most bankable players in Jackett’s ranks, along with the likes of Conor Chaplin and Matt Clarke.

The latter duo are both tied down until the summer of 2019, with their futures secured.

Pompey will be out to avoid a repeat of the scenario which saw Enda Stevens join Championship new boys Sheffield United on a free transfer this summer.

Current first-teamers like Kyle Bennett and Gareth Evans committed their futures to the Blues by signing new deals this summer.

Jackett feels he has to be afforded flexibility when looking at his squad options.

But he is fully aware of the situation Pompey face with Burgess and Naismith.

He said: ‘It’s not something we’ve done yet (offered new deals).

‘But there’s been talks behind the scenes with myself, Mark Catlin and Tony Brown about those players – and all the contracted players about their situations. It’s something we’re aware of.

‘It’s a balancing act, because it’s rewarding people and making sure you have flexibility in your squad as well if you want to change things.

‘The two lads mentioned – Burgess and Naismith – have had very good pre-seasons so far. But it’s a case of making sure, and not in their case, you have enough flexibility to change things if that’s needed.’

– JORDAN CROSS