Selfish Pompey can Hunt down Hatters

Noel Hunt believes a self-centred approach is key to Pompey’s hopes of completing a League Two double over promotion rivals Luton Town.

The fourth-placed Blues enter this afternoon’s Fratton Park sell-out (3pm) one place and one point above the Hatters, bidding to close a seven-point gap to Carlisle in third spot.

Paul Cook’s men won the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road 3-1 in November – one of their best displays of the season.

And while Hunt insists today’s visitors have earned his and the Blues’ respect, the Irish striker is adamant the hosts play the game and not the occasion.

He said: ‘Luton are a strong side – look at where they are in the league.

‘They have good players so we can respect them off the field.

‘But as soon as we get on the field, it is all about us.

‘We are expected to win, although we know it is going to be tough.

‘We need to dictate to them and be better than them.

‘But I don’t think we can worry at all about the crowd – they are fantastic.

‘It is a special club and you don’t get those attendances anywhere else in the fourth tier.

‘Hopefully, I will be playing – I am proud to put on the jersey for the people in the stands and this football club.’

Hunt, who has started the past two games for Pompey, was a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Luton.

And he has warned the Blues to expect the Hatters to come seeking revenge.

‘They’ll remember the last game and will want to get those points back,’ added Hunt.

‘They will want revenge.

‘They’ll feel hard done by maybe but I thought we were thoroughly good for the result that day.

‘We know they will be really up for it here today, but so will we. It is a massive game.’