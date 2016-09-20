Seminar to show how Pompey boss can inspire businesses

THE motivational style of Paul Cook is being held up as an example how business managers should correctly handle their workforce.

Steve Reeve, managing director of Sporting Difference, believes there is a connection between sports leadership and the best business models.

The Pompey season-ticket holder spent time with Cook in April, studying the techniques he uses to manage his squad and staff.

Reece, who lives in Horndean, also spent time with Southend boss Phil Brown honing his research on the issue.

And his findings are to be delivered to business bosses at Fratton Park in a ticketed day-long motivation and leadership seminar on September 30.

He said: ‘The number of people who describe their boss as a good manager is unacceptably small and if you are not motivated at work you can cruise through about 70 per cent of your potential.

‘If you have somebody who really fires you up, really gets you going and can get the best out of you at a regular level, that is tremendous.

‘There is a lack of cohesion in most British businesses and a lack of cohesion at management level to actually bring teams together.

‘Yet in football, there are elite managers, people in an environment who are exceptional leaders.

‘They are one of only 92 people in the country doing that job, with hundreds who would walk in tomorrow to try to take it off them.

‘When you are looking at a team, it doesn’t matter whether it is a sporting team or business team, one of the first things you have got to do is set your stall out with key principles.

‘Watching Pompey, they are disciplined, really fit and possess a strong team bond. I don’t remember at any time looking at that side thinking “You are starting to fail me”.

‘You don’t get the number of players that follow Paul from different clubs unless you are good at what you do and inspire those people.

‘Speaking to Paul, he questioned why managers insisted the subs and those not even in the squad run on the pitch after the game.

‘What’s the point, all you are doing is reminding them they have not been included.

‘There is nothing wrong with their fitness, they have not played so don’t need to warm down.

‘So learning about all those different aspects for me was fantastic – and beneficial.’

For more information on the seminar, visit sportingdifference.com/pompey