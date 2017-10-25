Sequel to popular Pompey show under consideration

Ian Darke has revealed a sequel to Pompey’s hit stage show is already under consideration.

‘Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story’ proved a popular draw last week, with almost 1,300 attending the Kings Theatre event.

We wanted people to have a good night out in Pompey, hearing the stories and watching a show with a bit of music and entertainment. And I like to think we pulled it off Ian Darke

Co-written by Blues fan Darke and fellow TV commentator Peter Brackley, the one-off show featured more than 30 Fratton favourites.

In addition, there were video messages from the likes of Linvoy Primus, Arjan de Zeeuw, Shaka Hislop, Chris Kamara and Harry Redknapp.

Brimming with nostalgia, humour and music, it was a wonderful reflection on Pompey’s proud history.

Now Darke is weighing up a potential return.

He said: ‘We would be interested in doing another.

‘Put it this way, if the demand was there we would consider adding a sequel.

‘It would need a bit of thought. We could look to feature some of the people who weren’t in this show for various reasons.

‘We were blown away by the reaction to the show. Everybody has been saying how professional and slick it was and the Kings Theatre was virtually sold out.

‘If we brought it back, elements of the same thing would be there, while for the last one we were a bit unfortunate with the timing.

‘Pompey had a match at Doncaster the following night so we couldn’t get current players other than those injured. It would have been great to talk a little bit more about the present side.

‘A sequel wouldn’t be any time soon, though, because that show took six months to put together in terms of getting all the relevant bits of film, editing it, scripting and producing.

‘When the idea came about, I told Peter (Brackley) there was no point having a half-baked idea. We wanted people to have a good night out in Pompey, hearing the stories and watching a show with a bit of music and entertainment.

‘And I like to think we pulled it off.’

Joined on stage by a who’s who of living Pompey greats, the players embraced the occasion just as much as the supporters.

Darke added: ‘There were around 30 former players and backstage we couldn’t stop them all talking, recounting stories and chatting to their old mates.

‘They really enjoyed meeting up again and talking about old times.

‘And current players like Jack Whatmough and Brett Pitman said appearing on stage was more nerve-wracking than playing!

‘Still, when the first four lines of the evening got a laugh I could tell everything was going to be fine – and thank you to the fans for being a great audience.’