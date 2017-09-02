Shrewsbury boosted... Former Pompey man Ricky Holmes lifts Charlton

Have your say

Shrewsbury moved level on points with Peterborough at the top of League One after a 2-1 win at Gillingham.

On-loan Norwich forward Carlton Morris put the Shrews in front after 31 minutes before setting up Alex Rodman to head in a second just seven minutes later.

Gillingham pulled a goal back with 15 minutes left through Josh Parker.

Peterborough, meanwhile, saw their 100-per-cent start ended with a frustrating goalless draw at Doncaster.

Posh went close to an opener on 25 minutes when Marcus Maddison’s curling effort rattled the crossbar, but had to settle for a share of the points.

With Wigan not in action, Charlton moved into third after running out 4-3 winners at Oldham, who finished with 10 men and remain without a point.

The Addicks were ahead on 18 minutes through a 30-yard effort from midfielder Ricky Holmes and Tariqe Fosu doubled the lead just four minutes later.

Oldham, though, reduced the deficit on 34 minutes through a penalty from Craig Davies and Eoin Doyle, on loan from Preston, equalised six minutes into the second half.

The Latics, however, soon saw substitute Ousmane Fane sent off for a second caution and Fosu put Charlton back in front after 62 minutes, before on-loan Rangers forward Joe Dodoo added a fourth 10 minutes later.

Oldham reduced the deficit with eight minutes left through Jack Byrne.

Scunthorpe got a 1-0 win at Bury as midfielder Josh Morris curled in a free-kick with just four minutes left.

Blackpool beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 as the visitors finished with 10 men.

Sean Longstaff broke the deadlock on 52 minutes before Wimbledon midfielder Nadjim Abdou was shown a red card for a foul on Callum Cooke.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick off saw Charlie Wyke score a hat-trick as Bradford defeated Bristol Rovers 3-1 at Valley Parade.

Wyke opened his account after 13 minutes when he volleyed the ball in at the back post and then headed home from a corner just after the hour.

The forward completed his treble in the 73rd minute, before Billy Bodin netted a consolation for the visitors with nine minutes left.

MK Dons and Oxford drew 1-1. Rob Hall’s curling effort put the visitors ahead on eight minutes but the Dons were level just after the hour when teenage defender Callum Brittain netted his first senior goal with a left-foot shot.

Southend and Rochdale played out a goalless draw at Roots Hall.

The hosts had a first-half Simon Cox penalty saved, before Dale midfielder Ian Henderson was sent off five minutes into the second half following a foul on Stephen Hendrie.

Walsall beat Plymouth 2-1 at the Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers took the lead on 23 minutes through on-loan Burnley forward Dan Agyei and Turkish midfielder Erhun Oztumer added a second with nine minutes left, before Graham Carey replied with a penalty three minutes from time.