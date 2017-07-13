Six non-league gems who could be on Pompey’s radar

After Kenny Jackett revealed he would like to delve into the non-league scene to help supplement a future Pompey development squad, Will Rooney spoke to the Non-League Paper’s Jon Couch.

He nominated six players from the lower reaches who could perform at a higher level...

Dave Tarpey. Picture by Terry Rickeard

Name: Oliver Hawkins

Club: Dagenham & Redbridge

Division: National League

Position: Striker

A player already linked with Pompey, Ollie Hawkins is a traditional non-league striker who has come through the ranks.

He has plenty of talent, puts himself about, and a lot is expected of him next season.

Name: Idris Kanu

Club: Aldershot Town

Division: National League

Position: Striker

Kanu is probably the most exciting player in non-league football at the moment.

He is a former West Ham trainee and scored two goals in a trial match for Manchester United.

But he didn’t play again because he wanted to play first-team football.

Kanu will have a few clubs scouting him if he starts this season like he ended the last campaign.

Name: Danny Rowe

Club: AFC Fylde

Division: National League

Position: Striker

Rowe will be on quite a nice contract at Fylde, but if the price was right I wouldn’t rule him out moving away.

He scored 50 goals last season and inspired his outfit to National League North success.

I’m surprised he has never played at a higher level as he is definitely capable.

Name: David Ferguson

Club: Darlington

Division: National League North

Position: Defender

Ferguson was previously captain at Blackpool a few years ago but he picked up a bad injury there.

He’s recently broken into the England C team and is on the way back up.

Like the saying goes, if they are good enough, they will eventually get to where they deserve to be.

Name: Dave Tarpey

Club: Maidenhead United

Division: National League

Position: Striker

Tarpey has been around a little bit, but things look to have clicked for him at Maidenhead.

He scored 43 goals last season and now could be the time for him to step up and prove himself.

Name: Nathan Ashmore

Club: Ebbsfleet United

Division: National League

Position: Goalkeeper

Ashmore was in goal for Gosport a few years ago in the FA Trophy final.

He’s a commanding figure in between the sticks and played a key role in Ebbsfleet winning promotion from National League South.