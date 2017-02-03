Smith admits Pompey struggles

MICHAEL SMITH admitted things haven’t worked out for him at Pompey.

But the striker feels he would have been better utilised alongside a second striker, after completing his loan move to Northampton.

Smith has agreed a deal to the end of the season with the Cobblers and will step up to League One.

A number of sides were interested in the 25-year-old, who found himself the target of boo boys at Fratton Park this season.

Smith acknowledged things didn’t go to plan after signing from Swindon last summer.

He’s now focused on making an impact with Justin Edinburgh’s side.

Smith told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: ‘You could say that (it didn’t work out at Pompey), but it is just one of those things.

‘My job is to score goals and unfortunately it hasn’t gone that way, but I am just dying to get going here.

‘I have been playing as a one for the majority of the season down at Portsmouth, and I feel I do play better in a two, and having somebody up there with me.

‘But for me, just to get out on the pitch playing is a bonus.

‘I don’t think there is much difference between League One and two.

‘I have played in both, and I can’t see there being a massive difference, but it is going to be good to play against some massive clubs in this league.’

Smith explained the move to Northampton developed quickly on deadline day.

After featuring regularly for Pompey he’s confident he can fire his new side up the League One table.

Smith said: ‘I’ve already looked at the fixtures and we have to play Charlton and a few others, so it’s good.

‘I have played the last 12 or 13 games for Portsmouth, so I am ready to start whenever the manager needs me.

‘It was a last minute thing. The manager (Cook) pulled me in on the Tuesday, I spoke to him about a couple of things, and Northampton came up.

‘I knew it would mean working with Justin Edinburgh, who I have worked with before, so I am glad to be here.

‘I am sure we can finish much higher up the league than where we are.’