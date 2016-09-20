Smith at the double in Pompey reserves win

Michael Smith bounced back from his Accrington disappointment with two goals in a Pompey reserves win this afternoon.

The striker replaced Conor Chaplin on 61 minutes against Newport County and responded by sealing a 4-1 victory.

Chaplin had earlier broken the deadlock and then turned provider for Kal Naismith as the hosts raced into a two-goal lead in the opening eight minutes.

Rhys Healey pulled one back on 38 minutes, yet the Blues were struggling to finish off County, wasting a string of chances.

Then came Smith’s entrance, netting with his second touch and then turning home Naismith’s free-kick to clinch a win in the Central League Cup group fixture.