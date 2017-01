Pompey have allowed Michael Smith to join Northampton on loan.

Today’s recruitment of Eoin Doyle from Preston has allowed the striker to link-up with the Cobblers for the remainder of the season.

The out-of-sorts 25-year-old has struggled to win over supporters, with Doyle seen by Cook as a direct replacement.

He has netted six times in 21 games since arriving in a permanent deal from Swindon last summer.