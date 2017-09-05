Solid show keeps Sadler’s Pompey Ladies marching on

Have your say

GOALS from Molly Clark, Jade Widdowson and Natasha Stephens sealed a 3-0 win for Pompey Ladies at QPR in the FA Premier League Cup.

Blues boss Jay Sadler made five changes to his team for the determining round match.

Michelle Beazley, Ellie Kirby, Rebecca Barron, Eilidh Currie and Katie James all came into the side.

Widdowson and Clark both scored in the first half.

Stephens then got the third goal after the break.

Sadler was happy with another clean sheet and progress in the competition.

He said: ‘It was a pleasing performance overall. We were nice and solid at the back.

‘On the ball we were good in patches.

‘There is still a lot of aspects to improve on but overall it is a clean sheet and we are into the next round of the cup.

‘It is really pleasing to come away with a clean sheet.

‘You build a solid foundation at the back and then you work your way through. You want a load of expression in the front and I think we had that.’

Pompey began to take command and create chances as the first half progressed.

The deadlock was broken by the visitors in the 28th minute through Widdowson with a cool finish.

Rebecca Barron set the defender up on the edge of the box and she managed to find the gap between QPR players to strike the ball into the net past former Pompey keeper Courtney Trodd.

In the 35th minute Clark doubled the advantage with a stunning strike into the right-hand top corner.

There was no pressure for the attacking midfielder who had the space and the time to smash home her second of the season.

Within minutes of the restart Stephens made it 3-0.

Barron put the cross into the box and Stephens managed to turn the ball home as she collided with Trodd who came off her line but could not get a block on it.

QPR’s best chance to score came from a corner that Beazley was unlucky not to hold onto with Quayle making an important quick reaction clearance off the line.

Stephens and substitute Shannon Albuery both had chances but were denied by Trodd.

There were also a couple of chances at the end for James but she was unable to find the finishing touch as Pompey played out a comfortable victory on the front foot.

Pompey Ladies: Michelle Beazley, Ellie Kirby, Jade Widdowson, Amelia Southgate, Samantha Quayle, Katie James, Molly Clark, Natasha Stephens, Rachel Panting, Rebecca Baron, Eilidh Currie. Subs: Nadine Bazan, Emily Paines, Shannon Albuery, Jade Simmons, Hannah Geer

– Hayley Newman

n Don’t miss the Sports Mail on Sunday for more pictures from Pompey’s 3-0 win against QPR.