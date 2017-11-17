Southend’s sterling record in November ahead of Pompey clash

Have your say

Pompey host Southend tomorrow at Fratton Park and the Shrimpers will be bullish heading into the clash.

The Blues’ recent record against the Roots Hall outfit is dismal, to say the least.

Southend firmly hold the bragging rights having won the past five meetings between the two clubs.

The last time Pompey faced the Shrimpers was on January 24, 2015 at Fratton Park.

Phil Brown’s Southend were pushing for automatic promotion from League Two (they were eventually promoted via the play-offs), while Andy Awford’s Blues were heading for a mid-table finish.

Adam Webster gave Pompey a 24th-minute lead, but Ryan Leonard equalised five minutes later before Joe Pigott netted the Shrimpers’ winner on 70 minutes.

The victory meant Southend did the double over Pompey that campaign having registered a 2-0 success at Roots Hall against Awford’s side earlier in the season.

More worrying for Kenny Jackett’s troops is the Shrimpers’ overall record in November.

It has been eight years and 27 games since Southend suffered a defeat in the 11th month of the year.

Pompey’s record against the Shrimpers on the whole, however, is encouraging.

From their maiden meeting in 1920, the two sides have played each other 45 times.

The Blues have won 15 of those game, drawn eight and lost 10 against Southend.

Pompey’s last victory over tomorrow’s opponents was on August 27, 1996.

Lee Russell netted the only goal of the game for Terry Fenwick’s men at Fratton Park.