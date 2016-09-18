Sports Mail gets a makeover

It’s part of Pompey’s heritage – and it’s part of our lives.

And now the Sports Mail is undergoing a huge makeover to ensure that remains the case.

The Mail is one of the few stand-alone weekend sports newspapers left in the country.

And to ensure it continues we are relaunching it next month with a host of new exciting features.

From October 2, the Mail is being moved to a new Sunday morning slot when it will be available in your newsagents.

That means there is now time for our team to deliver even more detail and reaction on the action from Pompey matches.

So expect a whole new look to match reports as we bring you deeper analysis on the club you love.

As well as the usual match report to dissect, we will bring you verdicts from Paul Cook and his players – as well as our team of Blues experts.

Not only that but you can relive the action with bigger and better picture spreads from games.

We want you to stay up to date with everything that’s taking place down at Fratton Park.

So we are adding to our current in-depth coverage with a host of brilliant new features!

That will include an exclusive new player column as they lift the lid on life as part of Cook’s squad.

Danny Rose is the man who will do that but he is also set to be joined by a number of team-mates who will be penning their thoughts each week.

We are determined to cater for Pompey fans young and old, too.

To ensure that’s the case, we will bring all-new Junior Blues and nostalgia features as part of our coverage.

So as well as supporters of the future finding out about everything they can get involved in, there will also be time for the old ’uns to lap up memories of the good ol’ days down the Park.

But the Mail isn’t the best place to gorge on Pompey coverage for no reason.

So expect the interviews, stats and away-day guides to continue as well as our regular features on the Academy and Pompey Ladies.

It’s not all about the Blues, either.

We all loved seeing our names in the Mail – and that will continue with our parks and youth football round-ups.

And the non-league scene coverage will continue with reports and lowdown on the likes of Gosport, Hawks, Moneyfields, Fareham, Horndean and the rest.

Since the Sports Mail returned in 2013, Pompey have benefitted to the tune of more than £40,000 as they receive a portion of each sale – and that, of course, will continue to be the case.

It’s been a fight to keep the Mail going – but one we feel is crucial to keep our traditions alive.

To offset ongoing costs there will be a 10p increase in the cover charge – a small price to pay for all the best Pompey coverage in one place.

We’ve brought it back from the dead once, now we really need to see you show your passion for the Sports Mail to keep it alive.

Let’s ensure the Pompey sailor is giving us the thumbs-up for years to come!