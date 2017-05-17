Stats don’t lie as Rose revels in key Pompey role

THE STATISTICS tell of 38 league appearances in a title-winning team.

And that is a source of immense satisfaction for Danny Rose as he celebrates back-to-back League Two championships.

After lifting the silverware with Northampton last term, the midfielder decided to remain in League Two and join Pompey.

The 20-year-old made just 15 appearances for the Cobblers, however, after arriving from Oxford United in February.

This time has witnessed much greater involvement for Rose at Fratton Park.

After regular starts there was a spell out of the team in February and March as Amine Linganzi started seven games on the bounce.

But the former Manchester United trainee came back into the equation at Crawley – and went on to play a key role in the winning run which ended in glory.

Rose said: ‘In terms of contribution, I’m happy with the amount of games.

‘You always want to play more and play every single game. Sometimes it’s not possible.

‘I’ve certainly enjoyed it since the Crawley game when I’ve come back into the team.

‘I feel that I’ve contributed to the turn in the team’s form.

‘I’ve been a good part of that and played regular games at a time when we needed to perform and pick up results.’

Rose was also pleased to have contributed five goals to Pompey’s 79-goal league total – second only to Doncaster.

Some of those were vital – including a spectacular finish at Plymouth in October.

‘There’s been a few goals along the way, too, even if I feel we should have had a few more,’ added Rose.

‘The Plymouth goal was the most impressive.

‘I didn’t get to enjoy it because Carl Baker rugby tackled me when we still weren’t sure if it would be given!

‘I was on the floor when the decision was given, and by the time he’d let go of me the moment had passed and the celebration was over.

‘We were 2-0 down at Newport in December and I got the first one which sent us on the road back.

‘Then there was the second one against Grimsby, which was quite important.

‘Mine and Benno’s were carbon copies.

‘I got the first one against Barnet after God knows how many passes.

‘It must have been 20 or 30 passes so it was nice to finish that move off.

‘It’s one we’ve looked back on as a team highlight, so that was pleasing.

‘It was an enjoyable one.’

Rose was pleased he could now look back on his decision to remain in League Two as a risk worth taking.

Now he looks forward to playing in the third tier in royal blue.

Rose said: ‘To sign for such a big club was the dream. That’s why I turned down Northampton to play for Portsmouth

‘My plan was to be in League One next season and now we’re there.

‘No disrespect to Northampton who are a fantastic club, and I enjoyed my time there, but I’m now at a bigger club in League One.

‘So the decision to come here is entirely justified.’