Stevens savours breaking Pompey duck

ENDA STEVENS savoured finally ending his Pompey scoring duck – after 75 appearances.

And, in the process, helped the never-say-die Blues to victory at struggling Newport County.

Paul Cook’s men were yesterday reeling at 2-0 down after 51 minutes against League Two’s bottom side.

However, the Blues stormed back to win 3-2, by doing so cutting the gap from the top three to five points.

It was Stevens who levelled in the 80th minute, latching onto Danny Rose’s superb pass before crashing home a shot high into the net.

A third career goal for the left-back – and a maiden strike since joining Pompey in the summer of 2015.

He said: ‘It was a good bit of play from Danny Rose, I’ve carried on my run and he’s seen me and played a perfect ball.

‘My first touch has helped me out massively for the finish.

‘It happened so quickly, I am not really used to those situations and I’m just delighted to get my first goal for Portsmouth.

‘It’s a weight off my shoulders, I have played so many games and not scored a goal. You go around the squad and I think most of them have scored without playing as many matches.

‘My celebration was something we do in training. We have a thing where we go “Oi, oi, oi” and put our hands in the air, it’s more for Conor Chaplin than anything else!

‘Most of all, I am pleased with the team’s performance because I really didn’t think we should have been two goals down in the conditions.

‘But we rallied together and won it.’

Rose and Naismith also scored against Newport, who are now four points adrift at the bottom.

Pompey next travel to Yeovil on Friday evening.

– NEIL ALLEN