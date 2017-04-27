Stevens sees a Pompey future

Enda Stevens sees his future at Pompey.

And he is adamant he can achieve his Republic of Ireland aspirations while remaining at Fratton Park.

The popular left-back is out of contract at the season’s end and is being coveted by other suitors.

Stevens’ outstanding form has been pivotal in Pompey’s successful promotion push, earning him divisional award recognition in the process.

Paul Cook is desperate to retain a player who has made 97 appearances since arriving in June 2015.

Stevens has revealed a new deal has been mentioned – but terms not yet discussed.

And he is open to staying with the Blues.

He said: ‘The season’s not over yet.

‘I suppose talks will start happening, it’s just a case of wait and see. A new deal has been mentioned but not terms or details.

‘I would like to stay. I have worked hard for this club and worked hard for this promotion.

‘I love this club, the boys in the team are great and there is a real feel-good factor here. Look at how many of us have made around 90 appearances.

‘There’s myself, Christian Burgess, Michael Doyle, Kyle Bennett and Gareth Evans – all in the space of two years.

‘That’s mad, people usually wait three or four years to get that number of appearances, but it shows how settled we are.

‘Promotion has come so early that I haven’t really come down off it yet.

‘There is so much to look forward to. Surely the last home game of the season will be a party, but we are still playing for the league title.

‘Firstly we’re looking forward to Mansfield and they will be bang on it as they have a chance of the play-offs.’

Cook believes the 26-year-old has the potential to represent the Republic of Ireland at some stage in his career.

The left-back has turned out at under-21 level three times, but still harbours ambitions of a senior call-up.

And Stevens believes operating in League One next season will not hinder his international aspirations.

He added: ‘It is something I would love to get, you always dream of being capped by your country.

‘The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working hard – then hopefully it will come about.

‘You look at the squad and Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle joined Preston from Dundalk in January and are probably now embedded in the Eire squad.

‘They look like they are doing brilliantly. Horgan has taken the Championship by storm, while recently I watched Boyle against Newcastle and he was excellent.

‘It shows there are possibilities from all angles.

‘I would say I can achieve it with Pompey. It comes down to if Martin O’Neill and his staff want to select me.

‘I’ll just keep doing what I can do and hopefully they’ll give me a chance.’