Striker agrees Pompey exit

Michael Smith has this evening reached agreement to depart Pompey.

The Blues have thrashed out a financial settlement with the out-of-favour striker as they seek to recruit before the 11pm transfer-window deadline.

Smith had attracted interest, including bids, however he leaves on a free as Kenny Jackett attempts to prise open space in his budget.

The 25-year-old had not been included in a Pompey squad since January 2017, spending the second half of last season on loan at Northampton.

However, any hopes of establishing himself under new boss Jackett quickly evaporated as he was swiftly made available for transfer.

Smith scored 10 goals in 37 appearances, spanning two Fratton Park spells.