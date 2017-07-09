Striker hands Pompey fitness boost

Pompey have been boosted by Michael Smith’s return to fitness.

The striker is ready to return to full training after getting the all-clear over his ankle injury.

Smith returned from his loan stay at Northampton Town last season after picking up the problem.

The 25-year-old made 14 appearances for the Cobblers during the second half of the campaign in League One.

Kenny Jackett is looking forward to running the rule over the former Swindon Town man.

The Blues boss said: ‘Michael Smith is nearly ready. He’ll train this week.

‘It’ll be full training. He’s got a good attitude, so we’re looking forward to having a good look at him.’