Striker: I can be Pompey’s Main goal threat

CURTIS MAIN is thirsting for his chance to show Pompey fans what he can do.

And the striker feels he’s now closer than ever to getting the opportunity to do that.

Main ended his 13-month goal drought with the winner against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Injury and falling out of favour under Paul Cook has robbed the 25-year-old of his chance to make a bigger mark on the scoresheet in his time at Fratton Park.

Now Main is hungry for a run in the side to show supporters what he can do.

He said: ‘Everything I’ve been through this season with the manager has been positive.

‘I’ve trained really well and I’ve enjoyed training

‘There’s only been a couple weeks out of the training regime. Otherwise, I’ve been fit every day.

‘I’m pleased with how things have gone apart from the game time.

‘Now, hopefully, I can build on Tuesday night and cement a place in the starting line-up. Then I can show the Portsmouth fans what I’m capable of.

‘The fans definitely haven’t seen the best Curtis Main. They’ve seen glimpses, a few games here and there.

‘I was just starting to click into gear when I picked up that nasty head injury (against Wycombe) last year.

‘Now it’s a case of getting the opportunity and taking it.’

Main’s adamant his time out of the picture at Pompey has done nothing to dent his unwavering confidence to make a mark at League One level.

And the hit man feels he’s now in with a chance of making that happen under Kenny Jackett.

Main added: ‘It doesn’t matter how long I’m out, I’m still totally confident in my ability.

‘The fitness may take a bit of time to come back, but my confidence in my ability will never disappear.

‘My injuries are in the past and I want to focus on the now.

‘I feel good now and I want to build on the goal on Tuesday night.

‘From day one I’ve had discussions with the gaffer. He’s been open and honest on where I’ve been in terms of my position in the squad.

‘He’s said what I’ve needed to do. He’s assured me if I’m delivering on the training pitch I will get my chance.’

Main was handed a league start at Gillingham last month, where he impressed in the 1-0 win.

But a hamstring injury slowed his progress when a run in the side appeared in the offering.

Now the Geordie’s out to force his way back into the starting XI.

‘In football, a lot can happen in a short time,’ he added.

‘I have to keep myself mentally and physically right to take my chance when it comes.

‘I got a chance but there was a slight setback.

‘I played in the Checkatrade and then on the Sunday at Gillingham

‘Unfortunately, there was a slight setback. I believe I would’ve kept my place in the team after two results and two wins if that wasn’t the case.

‘Let’s hope I get the chance to do that again now.’