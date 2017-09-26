Striker misses out on Pompey landmark

Have your say

Conor Chaplin was denied the opportunity for his 100th Pompey outing this evening.

The popular striker was ruled out of the visit of Bristol Rovers through a hamstring injury.

It means he must wait a little longer to reach the three-figure landmark for the Blues at the age of 20.

Instead his place on the bench went to Kyle Bennett, recalled to the squad after missing out in the previous two fixtures.

In terms of the starting XI, Kenny Jackett retained the side which lost 2-0 at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Brett Pitman was given the all-clear to continue, despite a niggling knee issue, while Damien McCrory was not ready to return from his twisted knee.

Oli Hawkins again led the line as he seeks his maiden goal for the club he joined on transfer deadline day.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Clarke, Burgess, Donohue, O’Keefe, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Main, Naismith, Bennett, Talbot, Evans, Haunstrup.