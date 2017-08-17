Striker omitted from Pompey team photo

Pompey today gathered for their customary team photo.

However, out-of-favour Michael Smith was the notable absentee from the Fratton Park roll call.

The striker has been made available for transfer having been informed by Kenny Jackett that he does not feature in his Pompey plans.

As a result, Smith has not featured in pre-season fixtures, even after recovering from an ankle injury collected at the end of last season.

He has also been training away from Jackett's first-team as the Blues await interest from other clubs.

Now he has become the only member of the squad to be left out of the team photo taken this afternoon.

Smith has scored 10 goals in 37 matches over two spells at Fratton Park.