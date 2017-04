Pompey will travel to Swansea City in the semi-final of the Premier League Cup.

The Blues beat Colchester United 2-0 at Westleigh Park last night courtesy of second half goals from Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Kenji Gorre’s second half strike secured a 1-0 win for Swansea against Brighton to earn a spot in the last four.

A date has yet to be confirmed for Pompey’s clash against Swansea, although it has to take place between April 28 and May 1.

Reading will host Norwich City in the other semi-final.