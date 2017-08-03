Takeover climax delights Pompey fans

The Fratton faithful have revealed their excitement as Michael Eisner prepares to complete his Pompey takeover.

The American billionaire is expected to be unveiled as the Blues’ new owner on Thursday after sealing his £5.67m purchase.

Pompey board member Mark Trapani broke news of the completion on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

And fans quickly took to our dedicated Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk to celebrate the news and welcome the Eisner family.

Martin Carter said: ‘This is a credit to the Trust and all those in the financial management of Pompey that they have managed the club from the brink of meltdown to a positive take over from a respected businessman.

‘Well done everyone and welcome Michael Eisner.’

Paul Lennard agreed and backed Eisner to invest in the club as a whole, unlike those who sent the club tumbling to the brink of financial oblivion.

He said: ‘I can’t wait. Hopefully we will finally get an owner who invests in infrastructure.’

Jacob Oliver added: ‘I’m pretty happy, to be honest. It is about time we had some money in the club to be able to rebuild.

‘With 14,500 season tickets being sold, we need a bigger stadium without a doubt.’

Meanwhile Kate Osterholm, like many fans, will be sad to see the end of the community era after the supporters saved the club from the abyss.

She said: ‘I’m in a small minority of people not delighted with this news it seems.

‘I hope I’m wrong but we gave up so easily on something we fought so hard to hold on to.’

On portsmouth.co.uk, supporters were equally excited at the news and thankful to the Trust for all their hard work.

ToddyToddyTodorov said: ‘This is great news! Thank you to the Trust for saving us from oblivion and welcome Michael and family.’

‘Fan dabbi dozi,’ added a clearly thrilled Big Pompey Phil.

‘We’re on our way again. Another sign of our continued progress onwards and upwards on the pitch and off.

‘Everything is rosy at the Park. Now let’s take these feel good factors and continue on our merry way in League One and see where this season takes us.

‘Thank you to the Eisner family, Tornante, the club, the board, PST and, as always, us fans, for making my Pompey life take another positive and enjoyable move forward.’

Mouldyblue added: ‘Well the day is here at last. So much one could say about our recent past and our hopes for the future.

‘However I think I’ve reached the point where I just want to say welcome to Tornante and lets just get on with it.’

And Crystalbelle said: ‘Just in time for the opening game. Welcome Mr Eisner and the Tornante Group.

‘Mself and others have been longing for the takeover and it’s almost here.

‘The Trust were unbelievable in saving Pompey and I love them to bits but here we go. I’m really optimistic now. Thanks to everyone.’

Pointer Sad had a more sobering opinion as he said: ‘It’s a sad moment. End of the community club dream. Not ours any more.’

But PFC reckons the takeover is a great boost for the team and the fans ahead of the League One opener against Rochdale at Fratton Park on Saturday.

He said: ‘The club is nothing without its fans. The place will be buzzing on Saturday, let’s welcome Eisner & Co, give Kenny Jackett and the players a full-house welcome and get off to a flying start.’