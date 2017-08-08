Talbot’s message to Pompey boss

DREW TALBOT told Kenny Jackett: Keep me involved.

The defender has staked his claim for a continued place in the first team as Pompey go to Cardiff tonight.

Jackett will weigh up shuffling his pack for the Carabao Cup first-round clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Talbot came in from the wilderness for his first league start in nearly a year against Rochdale on Saturday.

The full-back is hoping he can now continue after such a long time out.

And with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis injured, the 31-year-old doesn’t care whether its at left-back or his usual right-back role.

Talbot said: ‘There might be changes in the cup – but I don’t want to come out of the team. After so long out I want to try to keep that run going.

‘It took me a good 30 minutes to get going against Rochdale.

‘No disrespect to the teams I played in pre-season like Poole and Newport, but they weren’t on that level.

‘The intensity was a lot higher so it caught me by surprise a bit, but once I got going I enjoyed it.

‘I’m fit and I’ve felt really strong in pre-season. It’s been hard for me but that’s in the past now. Whenever I’m called upon I’m going to be ready to play.

‘We’ll see how it happens. I don’t know what the script is with Tareiq. Whether it’s at left-back or right-back, I don’t care. I’ll play wherever I’m needed.

‘Once you get in that mode of playing you don’t want to come out of it.’

Despite it being his second full season at Fratton Park, Talbot explained his lack of playing time means he hasn’t been able to build an on-pitch understanding with his team-mates.

He wants to remedy that now and really begin to earn his wages.

Talbot said: ‘To be honest, I’ve not been training with the first team that much.

‘I’ve not played with Gaz (Evans) and Benno (Bennett) that much and been able to build a partnership.

‘That’s despite me being here through all of last season.

‘So hopefully I can get that chance to get those relationships together. That comes over time if I’m in the team.

‘Not being involved doesn’t sit well with me. You hear some people saying they’re just happy to pick their money up. That doesn’t sit right with me.

‘I want to play and come off knowing I gave it everything I’ve got.

‘That’s the type of player I am.’

Minutes at Cardiff would see Talbot tick off a new ground after an encouraging display in the opening-day win.

He added: ‘You couldn’t ask for more.

‘We’ve had the first game and got the ball rolling. It’s a first step forward and something for us to build on.

‘There are a lot of people who expect to do quite well this season, so there’s a bit of pressure there.

‘We can play better than we did on Saturday but we ground it out.

‘Fingers crossed we can now build on that at Cardiff.

‘I’m not sure what Cardiff will do.

‘They’re a good team who won on Saturday. It’s a ground I’ve never played at before, either, so I hope to be involved.

‘It’ll be good to go there, play with a bit of freedom and see where it takes us.’