Talking points from Pompey’s defeat at Northampton

Have your say

Will Rooney looks back on Tuesday’s loss at Northampton and assesses the main talking points.

kennedy is becoming a

fans’ favourite

After just three appearances as a Pompey player, Matty Kennedy is rapidly becoming a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful.

The winger has recorded a trio of fine performances since arriving from Cardiff City on a season-long loan.

Kennedy stood head and shoulders above the rest of his team-mates in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Northampton.

Every time he got the ball on the left wing, it got fans off their seats and he always looked like he could muster an opportunity for his side.

The former Everton winger’s goal on 49 minutes highlighted his attacking prowess and nous in front of goal.

Kennedy kept down his half-volley, displaying excellent technique to get over the ball and fire past Matt Ingram.

He’s seemingly made the role of left-wing in Jackett’s starting line-up his own and is keeping Kyle Bennett out of the team.

poor defending will be punished in League One

Pompey had 21 attempts on goal at Sixfields but found the net just once.

On other days, the Blues will convert their chances.

But Pompey cannot expect to win games in League One if they gift their opponents simple goals.

Chris Long’s first strike in the 18th minute for the hosts was well worked.

But Matt Clarke got drawn to Shaun McWilliams while Luke McGee hesitated when he came off his line in attempt to stop the Cobblers forward.

Northampton’s second and third goals were a product of poor defending.

Damien McCrory gave away a needless foul on the right touchline.

Matt Crooks showed the desire to glance Matt Grimes’ free-kick across goal and Clarke could only turn it into his own net.

For the hosts’ third, an innocuous ball across the box was not dealt with.

It made it’s way to an unmarked Long at the back post and he easily finished beyond McGee.

Pompey’s defence had a rare off-day but they cannot afford many more this term.

signs pompey are clicking

Despite the loss at Sixfields, there were some encouraging signs from the Blues.

They dominated the early stages of the game before going behind. Then bossed the second half.

There is more fluency in the Blues’ attacks but they need to become more clinical in front of goal.