Taylor: Pompey Ladies will bounce back from defeat

POMPEY LADIES suffered an 8-1 defeat Coventry United in the FA Premier League southern division on Sunday.

Manager Craig Taylor was disappointed by the way his players were unable to stem the tide of goals against.

He said: ‘Obviously it was very disappointing.

‘It was certainly more the manner of defeat rather than the result itself that was the concern.

‘People are getting their opportunities in the team but now have to start taking them and raising their standards.

‘I do back our players to respond positively to put in a much-improved performance next time.’

Bekah Tonks scored the consolation – her first goal for the senior side – as she netted on 56 minutes flicking the ball home after her initial effort was blocked.

But Coventry were already 4-0 up and in control.

It was a disappointing match after the team had put in a strong display to beat Lewes 4-3 at Privett Park on Wednesday.

The Blues will hope to bounce back when they travel to Crystal Palace in their next match on Sunday, October 2.

Meanwhile, Pompey Ladies development squad beat Queens Park Rangers 5-0 in the FA Women’s Premier League reserves southern division.

