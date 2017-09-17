Team bonding key for Kennedy at Pompey

Have your say

Matt Kennedy is starting to settle down on the south coast.

The talented winger completed a season-long loan move to Pompey on deadline day from Cardiff City.

Kennedy, 22, had two full days with Kenny Jackett’s troops before he was named as a substitute for the Blues’ defeat to 1-0 Rotherham.

He came on at half-time against the Millers and admitted after the game he didn’t know any of his team-mates’ names.

The flying Scot has since had time to spend more time with his new colleagues – on and off the pitch.

With Jackett overhauling of the squad that won the League Two title, Kennedy revealed there was a squad meal for the team to get to know each other.

The attacker is adapting to life at Fratton Park well.

And he believes having a rapport with his team-mates off the field will help in matches.

He said: ‘I’m starting to get to know the boys well now.

‘We all went for a meal to Zizzi’s together – it was like a team-bonding event.

‘That was good and I got to talk to a lot of the boys there.

‘If you’ve got good team-bonding then it is going to click.

‘When you get to know faces and get to know them off the pitch, I’m sure we will then play a lot better on the pitch.’

Kennedy has made an impressive start at Fratton Park having recorded encouraging performances against Rotherham, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton.