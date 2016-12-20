Teenage Kicks: Barmy Brum have baffled me

Gary Rowett’s sacking from Birmingham City has reminded the football world it is more than capable of producing moments of insanity.

I am embarrassed for Birmingham fans – their board have made a shocking decision in dismissing the former Everton man.

Rowett, who grew up on the Isle of Wight and regularly visited Fratton Park, was quickly forging a promising managerial career.

Promoted from assistant in 2012, Rowett managed Burton Albion to the play-offs in his first season.

He repeated the feat in his second campaign, when the Brewers lost to Fleetwood in the final.

Soon into the next season he was appointed by his former club, Birmingham.

With the Blues lingering in the relegation zone and suffering from sustained financial problems, he had a big job on his hands.

Remarkably, though, he oversaw a turnaround that kept the side in the Championship.

This year, Rowett and his team made an excellent start to the season.

But then, with Birmingham sitting in eighth place, just a single point off the play-offs, he was dismissed.

Considering the non-existent budget Rowett had to work with, City have to be considered overachieving.

So that makes this decision to relieve him of his duties all the more baffling.

What more could Rowett do to stay in his job?

He was – and still is – widely considered one of England’s bright young managers.

Which poses the question, who will make it to the Premier League first, Birmingham City or Gary Rowett?

Change is always tempting, it comes with a renewal of energy and optimism but it does not guarantee long-term success.

There is something quite refreshing about Pompey’s current situation – that of stability.

Paul Cook has been in charge for more than 18 months now and we can certainly say this is his squad.

I would also argue Cook now knows his best team.

And this is a good sign going into the second half of the season.

Bar a change here and there, he has named the same side for a few games.

If consistency is ever going to come with Pompey, it will be sooner rather than later.

A hasty change in management and, in turn, playing staff would be far from helpful.

It just is not on the table.

And it should have been off the table at Birmingham, too.

I believe they will regret sacking Rowett.

Let Pompey provide a good example in football by sticking with our manager.

