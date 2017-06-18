Teenage Kicks: Don’t need to look far to boost Pompey ranks

Pompey have not added to their ranks in the transfer market yet.

However, I believe there are plenty of ‘new signings’ within our squad already.

And with a limited budget, it will be the job of Kenny Jackett to identify and promote the talent already within the squad.

Returning from less-than fruitful loan spells are Milan Lalkovic and Michael Smith.

Both fell out of favour with Paul Cook.

In fact, the former was arguably never in favour.

However, both have vast experience at League One level.

I thought it was a shame the former Chelsea Academy talent Lalkovic was not given a fair chance.

His ability is there for all to see but perhaps it was restrained in League Two.

Two years ago Lalkovic enjoyed a solid season with Walsall at this level.

His pace and skill can be an asset for Pompey.

Smith, meanwhile, clearly struggled in Cook’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

I personally would still like to see Smith partner Conor Chaplin up top.

A little and large combination that may work to good effect.

And then there are the players on the fringes of the first team who found games hard to come by last season.

Drew Talbot and Tom Davies were two of those men.

Both are under contract and may still have a part to play at Fratton Park.

I don’t think anyone is saying these guys are bad players.

But with gaps appearing in the team, there are places up for grabs.

And maybe the answer is already there, without searching for it in the transfer market.

Ben Sturt, 18, is a Pompey season-ticket holder and writes a column in the Sports Mail every Sunday.