Teenage Kicks: Jackett provides hope of further progress

Kenny Jackett’s arrival at Pompey can offer fresh motivation to the League Two-winners.

Rather than seeking a move away, I suspect the new boss may convince players to stay at Fratton Park in a bid to impress.

The reputation that comes before our new manager should offer them a chance to improve and continue Pompey’s upwards curve.

If you are settled and under contract at Fratton Park, are you really going to be tempted by a move to Wigan or anywhere else at this level, for that matter?

I’m not sure our players will follow Paul Cook north.

To be fair, Wigan’s squad doesn’t require an overhaul at this level, either.

In fact, Cook may look towards his old Chesterfield guard in the likes of Jay O’Shea, Jimmy Ryan and Eoin Doyle.

Especially when you hear rumblings about a discontent towards the Scouser in the Pompey playing camp.

But that’s in the past, the League Two crown cannot be taken away from Cook.

But I don’t think players such as Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke and Kal Naismith will be going anywhere.

Jackett’s battle cry to the younger players is an indication to his approach.

His record shows he gives youth a chance.

And with a limited budget, this could be the year Jack Whatmough, Conor Chaplin and Ben Close become first-team regulars.

For me, they are good enough for League One.

I doubt there will be a revolutionary change from Cook’s approach with Jackett but his success and professionalism offers the opportunity of continued progress at Pompey.

