Teenage Kicks: Linganzi key to Pompey promotion bid

Amine Linganzi can play a pivotal role in Pompey’s League Two promotion charge.

It sounds like he will extend his stay with the Blues until the end of the season – in fact, by the time you read this, the deal may have already been done.

And I am convinced securing the services of the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder is great news for the club.

Linganzi, who has four international caps for Congo, had made 15 appearances for the Blues prior to yesterday’s clash with Exeter City.

Despite being limited to minimal time on the pitch, he has impressed me and a large section of the Fratton faithful.

He oozes class when operating in the middle of the pitch.

His ball retention is a class above and he can certainly pick out a pass.

I was gutted for him when he was sent off at Cambridge because I knew he would have a long wait to get back into the side.

However, in substitute appearances he has reminded everyone of his composure.

And I think he could play a big part going forward.

It is players like Linganzi who keep a cool head in all situations, which can help seal promotion.

In the key moments, you can rely on Linganzi to keep the ball more than most.

What’s more, I believe he can improve as a player and pose an attacking threat.

Linganzi travels with the ball, he can work on this.

Similar quality is shown by Noel Hunt.

Despite playing a cameo role at times, I can’t recall an occasion when Hunt has actually lost the ball.

He is so useful when closing out a game.

It would be crazy to get rid of him to make room for another striker.

Linganzi and Hunt must stay – and will have big roles to play in the run-in.

I doubt any of us need reminding of the desperate sight of a stricken Pompey braving last season’s play-off second leg at Plymouth.

We were stretched and injury hit.

Players not having much of a look in at the moment could be needed at any time.

And Cook should have no hesitation in adding to the squad, either.

If Pompey can pull off the loan signing of Eoin Doyle it can only be a good thing.

The Preston striker did the job for Cook at Chesterfield.

Doyle and Gary Roberts linked up well for the Spireites – and his arrival could spark a Robbo revival.

Pompey have no other choice but to throw caution to the wind in a bid to win promotion from League Two.

Everyone, and that is everyone, in the squad has a role to play.

But I am certain Linganzi can shine in a Pompey shirt in the not too distant future.

• Ben Sturt, 17, is a Pompey fan and Fratton end season-ticket holder. He writes a column from the perspective of a younger supporter in the Sports Mail every Sunday.