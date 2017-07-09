Teenage Kicks: Loans are shrewd move for Pompey

The loan market is worth exploiting for Pompey.

And they have already signed Huddersfield left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis for the season.

I don’t think Pompey fans need to worry about a lack of commitment from players if Kenny Jackett sinks his budget into loan fees and wages.

In fact, it is a shrewd way of making the most of the £3m pot.

Especially with the new rules, loanees are fully aware they will be at their loan club for a certain amount of time.

Gone are the emergency quick-fix options that brought Marcus Bean, Matt Fish and Lee Holmes to the club.

Instead, those arriving on a temporary basis to Fratton Park this term know they can settle and focus on the challenge ahead.

We have seen in the past couple of seasons loan players have helped Pompey on their way up the league.

Marc McNulty and David Forde are two names that immediately spring to mind.

And clubs at the top of the Championship have used loans to propel them onwards, too. Just look at Huddersfield.

It is not a problem if they are not our players.

Of course, a balance is required – too many loan players and you could loose the core of your team the following summer.

Christian Walton may also arrive on loan, and would naturally claim the No1 spot.

He would be a fine acquisition and will want to impress, especially considering his England under-21 exploits.

Why would you not want to give your all in front of 18,000 fans?

Pompey can and should use the loan market to further their ambitions.

• Ben Sturt, 18, is a season-ticket holder in the Fratton End and writes a column in the Sports Mail every Sunday.