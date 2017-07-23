Teenage Kicks: Pitman is icing on the Pompey cake

Have your say

Many Pompey fans believed the side lacked a cutting edge under Paul Cook.

Probably unfairly, Cook’s team was often labelled as one that would try to walk the ball into the net.

Up until the last 10 games of the season, the Blues had endured a year and a half of near misses.

As we all know, it soon clicked and we went up as League Two champions.

And full credit to Cook and the players.

However, we must concede there were opportunities missed.

With that in mind, I think Cook’s successor at Fratton Park, Kenny Jackett, has gone about addressing issues in the final third and, in particular, the side’s quality of finishing.

The icing on the cake to an otherwise exciting team, in my opinion.

The signing of Brett Pitman is a clear nod towards a desire to convert more chances – a more clinical finisher in front of goal.

Perhaps Jackett is looking to emulate his Wolves side, who scored goals for fun upon their return to the Championship.

Pre-season is a great deceiver at times.

But the volume of goals and variety of finishes already witnessed from this current crop is promising.

And if Jackett can find a starting spot for Conor Chaplin then he’s already on to a winner with many Pompey fans.

And why not? Chaplin was described as a fantastic finisher by Noel Hunt last season and we saw that on several occasions.

If the Blues can add goals to their game, on top of a settled and solid defence, then I’m sure an exciting season awaits.