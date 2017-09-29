Ten years since Pompey beat Reading 7-4 in Premier League

Ten years have past since Pompey and Reading created Premier League history for the most number of goals scored in a match.

And, unbelievably, the Blues’ 7-4 victory over the Royals still stands, with no other top-flight game in England since being able to match the encounter for the 11 goals witnessed that day.

Among the Pompey heroes on that September 29, 2007, day was Benjani Mwaruwari, who struck a hat-trick in front of 20,102 at Fratton Park.

His two strikes on seven and 37 minutes had the home side in control, before Stephen Hunt struck on the stroke of half-time to reduce the deficit.

A David James error then gifted Dave Kitson an equaliser three minutes after the restart.

But Hermann Hreidarsson restored the Blues’ lead on 55 minutes, before James atoned for his error by keeping out a Nicky Shorey penalty.

Benjani (70) restored the home side’s two-goal advantage.

Then Niko Kranjcar (75), Sean Davis (81) and Sulley Muntari (90) sealed victory, with Shane Long (79) and Shorey (90) responding late on for Reading.

In the post-match interviews, Pompey coash at the time, Joe Jordan, said: ‘The first half was probably our best 45 minutes this season, but to come in having conceded in the last minute of the half allowed them back in.

‘Even at 2-2 I don’t think anyone expected the score to be exaggerated to 7-4, but overall I think the best team won.

‘People say we only play one up front but today proved that it’s really three and no-one deserves a hat-trick more than Benji.’

The 11 goals scored that day remain a Premier League record.

Four matches have come close to matching it, with Spurs 6-4 Reading (December 2007), Spurs 9-1 Wigan (November 2009), Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal (August 2011) and Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle (December 2009) all registering 10 goals.