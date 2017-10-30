The best team lost - but I’d take repeat performance at Luton

There will be occasions this season when we play worse than we did on Saturday and pick up three points.

If that happens when we got to Luton in the FA Cup this weekend, we’d all take that.

I think Bradford manager Stuart McCall called it right with his honest post-match comments on Saturday.

He didn’t think his boys played particularly well. I’d like to think Bradford didn’t play well because we never allowed them to.

You have to feel for Kyle Bennett, though. Benno has been subjected to some stick in his time at the club and, yes, there’s been a question mark about the quality of his finishing.

Obviously, he did brilliantly at the end of last season with Kal Naismith when it really mattered. The thing about Benno is he’ll always work hard. He’ll always be there.

There will be a few who get on his case. You’ll always get it with our support.

There’ll always be those who have a go on social media, too. But I’d place more emphasis on those at games – and the ovation he received showed that people appreciated what he was trying to do.

You saw his reaction when he fired into the side-netting. He was genuinely distraught about it. The majority of supporters understand where Benno’s at. It was one of those days for him.

I’ve played in plenty of matches where you play well and get done by a sucker-punch at the death.

It was like that against Bradford, when they’ve scored with probably their second header on target.

We had the majority of play in a game which didn’t have the greatest amount of goalmouth incident.

The Luton game is one people wouldn’t ordinarily place too much emphasis on – and say the league’s the priority. It’s against a very decent side who we did well against at their place last year, in one of our best performances of the season.

The challenge is to go there and improve on the good things we did last Saturday.

Of course, it’ll be a match Andy Awford will be interested in, with Awfs at Luton as academy manager.

I spoke to him when he was at the game on Saturday with Mick Harford, as they compiled their report.

Awfs has already seen us play on a couple of occasions this season, and felt that was the best we’d played when he’d been present.

Against Doncaster we were poor, against Blackburn we were beaten by the better side – but unfortunate against Bradford,

So that is the base we have to take to Kenilworth Road in what is going to be a testing and lively FA Cup challenge.