Pompey fans put their disappointment to one side to show impressive support for their team at Wycombe.

Despite the Blues falling to a 1-0 defeat at Adams Park, the 1,800 travelling fans united to applaud their team in extended fashion at the final whistle. In recognition of their efforts we’ve revisited examples of the Pompey faithful producing shows of force.

Here’s five other memorable games when the club’s following took centre stage.