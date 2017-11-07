The Insider: Charlton have ability to finish in top two

It’s going really well for Charlton, keeping in line with expectations that they could probably have a decent go at it this year.

At the start of the season there was a lot of pressure on Karl Robinson. He replaced Russell Slade last term and the plan was to get promotion.

However, they didn’t get anywhere near and a decent end to the campaign saw them finish 13th.

This season they are currently fourth and have not lost since mid-September. Along the way there have been good wins at Bradford and Fleetwood and a decent point at Oxford United.

They have also won home games and the feeling is they definitely have the ability to finish inside the top two.

January will be key because they have just one senior first-choice striker on their books – Josh Magennis.

Robinson wants two strikers when the transfer window re-opens and if they succeed in that hunt they will be very well placed.

They have some very good players, in particular Ricky Holmes, inset.

He has more than paid for his transfer fee and the club knocked back a couple of offers from Sheffield United during the summer.

Tarique Fosu-Henry has been a real find, recruited from Reading and excelling in the absence of the injured Mark Marshall out wide.

While Jason Pearce is their best centre-back and, despite missing through a knee injury, Charlton have managed to get results without him.

Crucially, that is something they couldn’t manage to do when Pearce was out during periods of last year.