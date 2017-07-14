The secret’s out - Pitman signs for Pompey

Pompey have this morning officially unveilled Brett Pitman as their latest signing.

That is despite evidence that the deal had already been concluded yesterday evening, with social media providing the proof.

Yesterday, The News broke the story that Kenny Jackett was closing in on the Ipswich front man.

And it appears that negotiations were wrapped up relatively quickly, with the former Bournemouth man pictured in a Blues shirt at the club’s Roko training base.

The picture, plus video footage of an interview with the player, originated from the club’s own website late last night - but was subsequently removed.

However, Pompey have now confirmed Pitman’s signing, with the former Bournemouth man joining on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He is Kenny Jackett’s fourth summer acquisition following the arrivals of Nathan Thompson, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Luke McGee.